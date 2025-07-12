'Utter disgrace' - Rio Ferdinand savages Arsenal fan base for criticism that 'vilified, bullied and embarrassed' Noni Madueke ahead of £52m transfer from Chelsea
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has blasted a section of the Arsenal fan base which has severely criticised Noni Madueke on social media.
- Ferdinand publicly defends Madueke
- Launches attack on Arsenal fans for criticising the winger
- Madueke set to make move from Chelsea