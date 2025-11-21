USWNT to open 2026 with Southern California camp and January friendly against Paraguay

Emma Hayes emphasized the importance of January camp, noting that a full week of uninterrupted training and two matches will be vital preparation for a pivotal 2026 and the start of World Cup qualifying.

“January camp is a vitally important part of our yearly schedule, especially with 2026 being a year that will host World Cup qualifying,” Hayes said in the press release. “We don’t get many training days together during any given year, so there is a high value in getting a whole week of training as well as two matches. I was pleased with the progress we made as a team in 2025, but we still have a ways to go to get to where we want to be heading into the Concacaf W Championship in the fall.”