Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderUSWNT to face China PR in a pair of matches in May-June, with legend Becky Sauerbrunn to be honoredB. SauerbrunnUSAChinaE. HayesWomen's footballThe U.S. will take on their historic rivals in two matches four days apart this summerUSWNT to face China PR in summer double-headerMatches at Allianz Field and Energizer ParkTeam legend Becky Sauerbrunn will be honored in game two