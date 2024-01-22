USWNT midfielder Taylor Kornieck on the move! San Diego Wave star traded to Racing Louisville

Jacob Schneider
Taylor Kornieck San Diego Wave 2023Getty Images
USANWSLTaylor KornieckSan Diego Wave FCRacing LouisvilleWomen's football

United States women's national team midfielder Taylor Kornieck has been traded from the San Diego Wave to Racing Louisville.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kornieck traded from Wave to Racing Louisville
  • Midfielder has 12 USWNT caps
  • Signed ahead of upcoming campaign

Editors' Picks