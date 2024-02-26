'We're here to thrive' - Sophia Smith and Crystal Dunn on the USWNT's rising generation of Black stars, the impact they'll make and how they can lean on each other to change the world

A group of young, talented Black women are ready to lead a new generation of American soccer stars

The U.S. women's national team means so much to so many people. It's more than just a national soccer team - it's an institution that represents hope, equality, strength, power and success... all rolled into one.

But for decades, it didn't necessarily look like the people it represented. Like much of high-level women's soccer, there was a lack of diversity at the top of the American game for years.

That's changed now. The new generation of USWNT stars is led by a group of rising, Black up-and-comers, determined to change the game for those after them. They know that they embody those values mentioned above, but they also represent much more.