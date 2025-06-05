USWNT Rondo: Assessing Lily Yohannes' high ceiling, Alyssa Thompson's starting status, and Emma Hayes' first full year on the job

GOAL and INDIVISA writers debate the state of the USWNT after two impressive showings in international friendlies

Another window, another excellent pair of results for the USWNT. Emma Hayes has the U.S. rolling once again. Entering the friendlies, the USWNT was coming off a pair of close losses earlier this year - to Japan and Brazil - and was playing with a roster missing three of its top players in Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson.

But with back-to-back wins - 3-0 over China last weekend and then 4-0 over Jamaica on Tuesday - Hayes improved her USWNT record to 18-2-2 since debuting with the team last June, and reinforcing her status as one of the best managers in the game.

She's been excellent in her first year in charge. It's not just the Olympic gold medal. The former Chelsea boss has ushered in a new era of talent, expanded the player pool, and showed why this side could be very, very good for many years to come. And this window was no different.

Her favored front three are all out? No worries, here's a rejuvenated Alyssa Thompson and a charging Ally Sentnor. Need help in central midfield? How about the tempo-controlling 17-year-old Lily Yohannes?

It all makes for positive vibes around a team that has an admittedly long ramp to the next major tournament in the 2027 World Cup. The results are good, but are they meaningful?

And with questions around an uncertain goalkeeper situation, are the U.S. any closer to figuring out who will be between the sticks when the games start to count for something?

GOAL and INDIVISA writers debate the state of the USWNT after a pair of impressive showings in international friendlies in the latest edition of... The Rondo.