The U.S. made it three wins from as many games in their biggest challenge yet, downing Australia in the Paris Games

The train keeps rolling, and it's rolling right into the knockout rounds. Three games, three wins for the U.S. women's national team, who will head into the Olympic quarterfinals now holding the belief that they can do damage in the moments that count.

This win wasn't an aesthetic performance. After crushing both Zambia and Germany in their first two group stage games, Wednesday's win over Australia was a bit more tense. It ended as a 2-1 win, one the U.S. largely dominated - but not in a manner that was particularly straightforward.

The first goal came just before the half as Trinity Rodman poked home a Sophia Smith assist. They didn't get the second until the 77th minute, when substitute Korbin Albert scored a long-range stunner that seemingly put the game to bed.

But not quite.

A stoppage-time goal from Australia's Alanna Kennedy meant that the U.S. needed to defend for the game's final moments, which they did capably. There were nervy moments, for sure, but maybe that's a good thing for a U.S. team that hadn't been challenged to this extent at these Olympics.

The U.S. can officially look ahead now. Coach Emma Hayes has been reluctant to horizon watch, but it's that time now. The group stage is over the USWNT will now take on Japan in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. EST Saturday.

