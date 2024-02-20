USWNT and Chelsea star Mia Fishel suffers ACL injury on eve of Gold Cup with Alex Morgan called up to replace her in squad

GettyMatt O'Connor-SimpsonUSWNT and Chelsea star Mia Fishel suffers ACL injury on eve of Gold Cup with Alex Morgan called up to replace her in squadUSAChelsea FC WomenWomen's footballWSLUSWNT star Mia Fishel has suffered a heartbreaking anterior cruciate ligament injury ahead of the Gold Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea star replaced in USWNT squad by MorganWill miss Gold Cup and OlympicsBig blow for Chelsea ahead of WSL & UWCL run-in