'These two games check all those boxes' - USWNT set for June doubleheader vs Brazil in São Paulo and Fortaleza, first in-country meetings since 2014

The U.S. Women's National Team are traveling to face Brazil to play two games during the international window in June.

In the 43-game history between the two sides, just six of those matches have taken place in Brazil. The USWNT is 2W-2L-2D all-time against Brazil, in Brazil.

The two matches will be played at 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup venues. On June 6, the USWNT and Brazil will play at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, and three days later, on June 9 will play at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza.



