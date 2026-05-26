USWNT Abroad Tiers: Lindsey Heaps, Emily Fox set standard as Chelsea stars Alyssa Thompson, Naomi Girma offer mixed returns

This was a strong season for American women in Europe, even if it ended with one of the country’s most decorated players falling one win short of history.
Lindsey Heaps’ final match for Olympique Lyonnes ended in a 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, denying the USWNT captain a second European title before her expected return home to join NWSL expansion side Denver Summit. But that defeat did not define the broader American story abroad.
Emily Fox was among the best of the group after another standout season with Arsenal. Heaps came painfully close to closing her Lyon career with another Champions League title. Alyssa Thompson showed flashes of what could make her dangerous at Chelsea. Naomi Girma’s debut season abroad was interrupted before it could fully take shape. And Cat Macario, once viewed as one of the most important attacking pieces in the pool, ended the campaign as one of the more frustrating cases to evaluate.
So how did the Americans in Europe fare this season? GOAL reviews the USWNT players abroad and what their campaigns could mean moving forward.