USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson scores again for Chelsea, Emily Fox exits injured for Arsenal

GOAL looks at how the top USWNT players did abroad across the weekend, from Thompson at Chelsea to Tullis-Joyce at United and Fox at Arsenal.

While the NWSL-based USWNT convened for training camp in Los Angeles, several national team regulars continued their club seasons across Europe.

Alyssa Thompson added to her impressive campaign with Chelsea Women, scoring her sixth goal of the season in a 5-0 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace. Thompson’s teammate Naomi Girma also impressed defensively, helping the Blues secure a clean sheet.

Thompson and Girma were among a group of USWNT players - including Emily Fox, Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Lindsey Heaps, Lily Yohannes, and Cat Macario - who remained with their clubs abroad rather than joining camp ahead of the team’s upcoming friendlies.

Over the weekend, Fox once again started for Arsenal Women but was forced off with an apparent head injury after making an early impact, including a perfectly weighted through ball to Alessia Russo. Despite Fox’s early exit, Arsenal continued their FA Cup run with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Meadow Park as they chase their first title in more than a decade.

Also across the pond, Phallon Tullis-Joyce recorded another shutout for Manchester United, not required to make a save as United cruised past Burnley 5-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Lindsey Heaps remained in action for OL Lyonnes despite signing with Denver Summit FC following the conclusion of her European season. The midfielder started against Paris FC and helped Lyon earn a point in a 0-0 draw, with Lily Yohannes entering as a second-half substitute.

GOAL takes a closer look at performances from USWNT stars abroad…

  • Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goals, goals, goals for Thompson

    Thompson continued her strong adjustment to the Women’s Super League, finding the scoresheet again in Chelsea’s dominant FA Cup victory. Her impact went beyond the goal, highlighted by smart movement and timing within Chelsea’s fluid attacking setup.

    Now six goals into the season, Thompson is quickly establishing herself as a reliable attacking option under head coach Sonia Bompastor, with her growing chemistry and confidence evident match by match.

  • Arsenal v Aston Villa - Adobe Women's FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Fox injured?

    This past weekend, right outside back Fox started for Arsenal Women, helping them secure a 2-0 win over Aston Villa to progress to the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup. 

    Defensively, Fox played a key role in helping Arsenal keep a clean sheet and control possession, but her afternoon ended early in the first half after she was forced off due to a potential concussion. 

    There has been no official update on Fox’s status, though Arsenal are scheduled to face Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup semifinal on Jan. 21. 

  • Club Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United Women - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Tullis-Joyce’s growing influence

    Tullis-Joyce’s influence for Manchester United is often subtle but effective. She enjoyed a quiet afternoon against Burnley, not required to make a save as United maintained control throughout a 5-0 win.

    While largely untested defensively, Tullis-Joyce contributed in possession, helping initiate the buildup that led to United’s fifth goal as the club maintained its position at the top of the Women’s Super League standings.

  • OL Lyonnes v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Heaps says goodbye to OL

    As Lindsey Heaps prepares for her next chapter with Denver Summit FC in the NWSL, her final stretch with OL Lyonnes carries added emotion. The midfielder recently shared a farewell video offering a behind-the-scenes look at her departure from the French giants.

    Heaps played 60 minutes before coming off for none other than her teammate, Yohannes. 

