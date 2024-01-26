'There's not enough being done' - USMNT star Yunus Musah opens up on 'intense' moment AC Milan left the pitch after Mike Maignan was racially abused by Udinese fans

'There's not enough being done' - USMNT star Yunus Musah opens up on 'intense' moment AC Milan left the pitch after Mike Maignan was racially abused by Udinese fansJacob SchneiderUSAYunus MusahMike MaignanAC MilanUdinese vs AC MilanUdineseSerie AUSMNT star Yunus Musah has shared his account of what happened when Milan's Mike Maignan was racially abused, and the team walked off the pitch.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMike Maignan racially abused by Udinese fansMilan walked off pitch in momentMusah reflects on incident, six days later