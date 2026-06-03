USMNT youngster Diego Kochen reportedly set to leave Barcelona on loan with Danish side Lyngby Boldklub the favorites to sign 20-year-old goalkeeper

Kochen is highly rated at Barcelona and spent much of last season rotating between Barcelona's first team and the reserves. While he did not see the field for the senior team, he did serve as teh team's third goalkeeper behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny, meaning he was part of 40 matchday squads for the Spanish giants.

Meanwhile, he featured in 20 games for Barca Athletic in the fourth tier of Spanish soccer last season. He has made one first team appearnace, albeit in a friendly game against Club America back in 2023.

According to ESPN, though, the club is open to letting Kochen leave on loan this summer to earn the playing time needed to further his development.