USMNT x MLS
Alex Labidou

USMNT x MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter dominates and NYCFC's Matt Freese is unbeatable, but Diego Luna and Real Salt Lake miss opportunity

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in MLS, including Freese helping NYCFC seal narrow playoff win

The MLS playoffs are here, and they haven’t disappointed. For matches decided in regulation, the average margin of victory is just 1.44 goals.

And American stars have been at the forefront. From Matt Freese strengthening his case to be the USMNT’s No. 1 goalkeeper ahead of the next World Cup to Diego Luna and Alex Freeman facing early playoff exits, Mauricio Pochettino is getting a look at key pieces of his national team pool in high-pressure moments.

How they respond will be critical, especially with the November friendlies just around the corner.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from USMNT players in MLS.

  • Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver WhitecapsImagn

    Whitecaps send message in Game 1

    FC Dallas beat the Whitecaps to secure the seventh seed on Decision Day, but the Canadian side ensured there would be no repeat. The Blue-and-White crushed The Toros 3-0, and while Thomas Muller got the headlines for shining in his first playoff appearance, Sebastian Berhalter deserves his due. 

    Berhalter had a hockey-like assist, but he probably would have had more on the night if his teammates converted. He had four scoring chances created on the night, along with 18 passes into the final-third. He was also impressive with long balls, connecting on six accurate ones. And he added four defensive contributions. 

    Vancouver's two other U.S. internationals, Tristan Blackmon and Brian White, have been out of action since September, with the club remaining mum about their potential returns. Blackmon admitted its been challenging to watch the postseason from the sidelines. 

    “It’s tough. Obviously, you want to be a part of what’s going on on the pitch,” he said. “But it’s been super inspiring to have a different viewpoint. Watching the guys perform every single game since I’ve been out has been incredible. So it’s definitely making me want to get back sooner than later.”

    Manager Jesper Sørensen stressed he's been cautious as he sees the team having a potentially long run, so he wants both his leading striker and defender to be in full fitness. Considering the scoreline against Dallas, it's a scary thought when both return.

  • FC Cincinnati v Orlando CityGetty Images Sport

    Luna and Freeman miss out

    Freeman narrowly beat Luna to capture MLS's top young player award announced on Thursday. Unfortunately, for both the players and MLS, the two rising American stars won't participate in the playoffs after being bounced out in the play-in stage. 

    Luna's early exit was more expected. Real Salt Lake were in and out of the playoff picture for the entire season and struggled to find any consistency despite their No. 10's brilliance. Freeman and Orlando City SC's loss to the Chicago Fire should be more concerning, though. Orlando hovered near the top four all season, getting as high as fourth in May.

    Yet, the team has been on a steady decline, atypical of a group coached by Oscar Pareja. Both RSL and Orlando's disappointing seasons raise questions. 

    Pareja is likely safe after signing a new contract in April, but the same can't necessarily be said for RSL's Pablo Mastroeni, with even the former U.S. international stressing the need for change. And will either Luna or Freeman be around to see those changes? 

    The pressure to jump to Europe isn't as high as it's been in the past, thanks to Pochettino viewing MLS as a strong league. But there's a lot more money outside of the U.S. Luna appears likely to stay, even though he mentioned during the All-Star game that he was open to a move. Yet, Freeman's future could be one to watch. 

    Unless Orlando and the right back come to terms on an extension, the 21-year-old is essentially playing on a one-year contract next year, if the Lions exercise his option. Freeman made $104,000 according to MLSPA's salary release this week and has been linked with Villarreal, along with clubs from Serie A and the Premier League.

  • Charlotte FC v New York City FC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Freese to the rescue

    There were eight Game 1s played in the first round of MLS playoffs, and only one away team won their series opener. That team was NYCFC, and Freese played a significant part. 

    Freese's four saves helped the Pigeons escape with a 1-0 win over Tim Ream and Charlotte FC. The 27-year-old's best stop of the night might have came early on, with the goalkeeper leaping in the air to stop an incredible chance by Brandt Bronico in the 17th minute.

    Freese acknowledged that his breakout season has been a bit of a whirlwind.

    "I love chaos. I think one of my strengths is that I'm able to weather storms and I'm able to stay composed under pressure. I can stick it out when a lot is going on, so I'm enjoying all of this," he told GOAL. "It's a huge honor to have this pressure and to have this chaos. It's a huge honor to travel for the national team, and a huge honor to be a part of this playoff run right now in New York."

    Ream, Freese's international teammate, also featured on the night and was largely solid - with two tackles and two clearances. 

  • FC Cincinnati v Columbus Crew - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Soccer guy comes through

    Growing up, Miles Robinson was called the "Soccer Guy" because he went to daycare rocking cleats. Considering how it's all played out for the U.S. international, it wasn't a bad call. 

    The 28-year-old continued his strong run of form by helping FC Cincinnati seal a 1-0 win over their heated rivals, Columbus Crew, in Game 1 of the Hell is Real playoff edition. Robinson had two interceptions and five clearances. He was especially effective in the aerial part of the game, winning three heading clearances.

    While Kevin Denkey got his due for scoring a dramatic game-winner, FCC don't win this game without Robinson's efforts. But as good as the centerback was, his U.S. international hopeful teammate, Roman Celentano, was even more effective. The goalkeeper had three saves, one clearance, and was impressive in passing, connecting on 88 percent.

    The competition at goalkeeper for the USMNT is increasing, despite the fact Freese has been holding the No. 1 spot. Celentano's odds of getting a backup spot are slim, but if he keeps this up, he might be in the mix for a November call-up. 

    Max Arfsten and Patrick Schulte also featured for the Crew. Schulte had a strong showing in goal, with five saves, while Arfsten provided creative spark for the visitors, completing two successful dribbles and creating a chance from his wing back position. 