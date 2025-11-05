USMNT x MLS: Max Arfsten's Columbus Crew send message to Miles Robinson's FC Cincinnati, while Tim Ream and Charlotte FC level series against Matt Freese and NYCFC

Among the bigger Game 1 results was Minnesota United edging the Seattle Sounders on penalties in a 0-0 (3-2 PKs) win. The action on the pitch wasn't great, but it appeared as if Eric Ramsay had his Loons side take a page from Brian Schmetzer's playbook to pull off the home win. This was a match in which, typically, Seattle would excel.

At Lumen Field in Game 2, the Sounders delivered their own version of Monday Night Football as they blasted past Minnesota in a 4-2 win. CONCACAF played a part in the result, with Mexico's Oded Vargas named Man of the Match after scoring a brace. U.S. internationals Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan also left their mark.

Morris, who hasn't been called up to the USMNT since 2023, pushed Seattle's advantage to 2-0 in the 21st minute with a goal, while Roldan had two MLS-style hockey assists, and also had seven defensive contributions.

Morris was once considered to be part of the USMNT's future as he was the first collegiate player called up to the senior squad in 15 years, back in 2014. Injuries and his decision to play his career in the U.S. are perceived as reasons why he hasn't been more of a regular, especially in the last two years.

“I think people doubt the level of MLS and need to kind of change their mindset in that sense because the league's growing. It's a tough league, and you see the players coming in, I think it deserves a lot more respect than it gets,” Morris told GOAL. “And then you see with the growth of the league to the growth of the talent. It's a difficult league to play in, and I think it deserves a lot more respect than it gets, because it's growing.”

Fortunately for Morris, Pochettino has echoed those comments, praising MLS's competitiveness. While it is unlikely that Morris will be back the fold, he can look to his teammate Roldan as example of how to do so. Roldan's work rate was a welcome addition to the squad in October. A lot will depend on just how Seattle goes in these playoffs.

Each game is another audition for Pochettino and his staff, and Morris will need to continue his form to make a case. Saturday will be a good indicator of whether he'll get more opportunities.