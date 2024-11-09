USMNT's Tyler Adams gets first start for Bournemouth since March 2024 vs. Brentford

GettyAlex LabidouUSMNT's Tyler Adams gets first start for Bournemouth since March 2024 vs. BrentfordUSAT. AdamsBrentford vs BournemouthBrentfordBournemouthPremier LeagueThe 2022 World Cup captain gets his first start in months, showing Andoni Iraola's faith in the midfielderArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAdams starts against BrentfordBournemouth off to a strong start under IraolaInternational break follows this weekendFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below