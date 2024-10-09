USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has 'completed all checks' for Bournemouth ahead of return to pitch from lengthy injury delay

USA Today ImagesJacob SchneiderUSMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has 'completed all checks' for Bournemouth ahead of return to pitch from lengthy injury delayUSAT. AdamsPremier LeagueBournemouthArsenalBournemouth vs ArsenalCherries manager Andoni Iraola has targeted a return date of Oct. 19 against Arsenal for Adams to make his return to the pitch.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTyler Adams officially returns to Bournemouth trainingMidfielder has timeline for Oct. 19 returnBeen sidelined due to back surgeryFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below