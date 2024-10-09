Tyler Adams USMNT 2024USA Today Images
Jacob Schneider

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has 'completed all checks' for Bournemouth ahead of return to pitch from lengthy injury delay

Premier League, Bournemouth, Arsenal, Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Cherries manager Andoni Iraola has targeted a return date of Oct. 19 against Arsenal for Adams to make his return to the pitch.

  • Tyler Adams officially returns to Bournemouth training
  • Midfielder has timeline for Oct. 19 return
  • Been sidelined due to back surgery
