Things change quickly in the transfer market. Teams often leave their business for the final few days of the window, playing a game of chicken to see which side of a deal will blink first. Because of that, there's often a flurry late, and that flurry can certainly include some big surprises.

For now, though, that flurry seems like it might not happen for U.S. men's national team stars. All is generally quiet on the transfer front, and multiple Americans look like they could be staying where they are.

For some, that's good news. Continuity is good and January transfers are often difficult. For those players, the move could be to stick it out and reassess in the summer, when things are a bit less chaotic.

Others, though, will want those moves to come together. Playing time is paramount, and staring down another few months on the bench won't exactly feel good. Several players find themselves in need of moves, and those moves could come together rather quickly over the next week or so.

So what happens before the window shuts? No one knows. Could be plenty, could be nothing. Either way, there's still plenty to keep an eye on as several key American stars find themselves in the rumor mill.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a weekly feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.