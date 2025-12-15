USMNT Transfers: Is Bournemouth's Tyler Adams headed to Manchester United - and why have Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan contract talks stalled?

With the January transfer window just weeks away, several U.S. men’s national team players are approaching pivotal decisions at a critical moment in the World Cup cycle. As 2026 draws closer, club futures - and, in some cases, minutes - could play a decisive role in shaping Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.
For players on the fringes, the margin is especially thin. Luca de la Torre is one such case. His loan with San Diego FC has ended after the club declined to exercise its purchase option, leaving the midfielder at a crossroads. With his USMNT status far from secure, de la Torre’s next move - whether a return to MLS or another opportunity in Europe - could prove decisive.
Elsewhere, Tyler Adams’ stock continues to rise in England, where his performances for Bournemouth have placed him among the Premier League’s standout defensive midfielders and attracted interest from bigger clubs. Meanwhile, questions persist in Italy, where Christian Pulisic’s contract talks with AC Milan have stalled. A USMNT icon weighs in on what may come next for the American star as the window approaches.
GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.