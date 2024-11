USMNT's Tim Weah makes emotional return to Lille in Juventus' Champions League fixture, Weston McKennie makes cameo

Weah got a hero's welcome at Lille, a club with which he won a Ligue 1 title, while McKennie also subbed in

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Weah returned to Stade Pierre-Mauroy as Juve player

Weah starred for Lille for four seasons

McKennie made cameo in 1-1 draw Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below