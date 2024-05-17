Christian Pulisic Yunus MusahGetty
Richard Mills

USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah among AC Milan players tipped to 'do more' for Rossoneri next season as Stefano Pioli reflects on 2023-24 campaign

Christian PulisicYunus MusahStefano PioliAC MilanSerie A

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has tipped the club's newest signings - such Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah - to "do more" for the club next season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Musah and Pulisic join Milan in 2023
  • American duo have contrasting seasons
  • Manager Pioli tips new signings to 'do more'
Article continues below

Editors' Picks