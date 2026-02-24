Getty
USMNT star Weston McKennie finally set to sign new Juventus contract to become one of highest-paid players at Allianz Stadium
McKennie agrees Juventus extension through to 2030
Gazzetta dello Sport reports that McKennie has agreed an extension with Juve through to the summer of 2030. His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Speculation regarding his future has raged for some time.
Personal terms are said to have been agreed, with an official announcement being readied for after Juve’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray on Wednesday - with the Bianconeri trailing that knockout phase play-off contest 5-2 on aggregate as they prepare to welcome Turkish opponents to Turin.
USMNT star seeing versatility put to good use
It is claimed that McKennie “believes in the project” that Juve are piecing together and has no desire to take on another new challenge. A prominent role has been enjoyed with Serie A giants under head coach Luciano Spalletti.
McKennie’s ability to fill a number of different positions has been put to good use, with the 27-year-old able to slip seamlessly between positions in defence and attack. He has operated as a full-back, a winger, a central midfielder and a deep-lying ‘false nine’ this season.
Those qualities were said to be attracting admiring glances from clubs around the world. A surprising return to his homeland in MLS was mooted at one stage, while teams in Spain and England have been credited with interest.
Premier League transfer talk being brought to a close
Former USMNT star Brad Friedel told GOAL recently when asked if McKennie could star for a leading team in the Premier League - having previously endured a troubled loan spell at Leeds: “He should be landing at an incredible club. He likes to play hard on and off the field, for sure. But he is a talent, he really is. I don’t think the Premier League got to see it because his time at Leeds wasn’t the greatest, but I don’t think people should judge him just on that because he has a lot of talent.”
Another United States legend, Tab Ramos, added to GOAL when discussing the same topic: “Weston McKennie is a player that can play anywhere - in any position on the field. Look at what he has done for Juve the last couple of months, they have had him everywhere - from right-back to centre mid, attacking mid. He always ends up in the box and is always dangerous. He has always made a difference. To be fair, Juventus’ recovery is partly on the shoulders of Weston McKennie, he has been that good for them.
“Would I like to see him go to the EPL? Juventus is another one of those clubs - you are talking about a great club all over the world. I really think that Weston McKennie can make any team better. I would personally like to see him back in the EPL playing for a club that is fighting for titles.”
World Cup quest: McKennie to form part of Pochettino's plans
McKennie appears set to chase down more silverware with Juventus, having previously helped them to two Coppa Italia triumphs and a Super Cup success. He has been with the Bianconeri since 2020, taking in 217 appearances along the way.
His value to the collective cause is being recognised, with Gazzetta reporting that McKennie’s is in line for a significant salary increase. He will not be brought in line with Kenan Yildiz and Jonathan David at the top of Juve’s pay scale, but is set to earn close to €4 million (£3m/$5m) per year, with those numbers being bumped up on an annual basis.
While hoping to end the 2025-26 campaign on a positive note at club level, as Juve chase down Champions League qualification, McKennie is also counting down the days to a home World Cup with the United States that will see him become an on-field leader in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.
