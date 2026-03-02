AFP
USMNT star Weston McKennie signs new four-year Juventus deal, commits to 2030
American's future is set
McKennie's new deal will keep him with the club for four more seasons. The midfielder has already been with Juve for six seasons and has established himself as one of the club's most important puzzle pieces, particularly this season, as McKennie has taken his game to a new level.
Since arriving in August 2020, McKennie has played 220 games for the Italian giants, scoring 26 goals and providing 26 assists. This season, McKennie has scored eight goals while providing seven assists in all competitions, with four of those goals coming in the Champions League.
What was said
"A player unlike any other, versatile and capable of occupying literally any position on the pitch – as demonstrated in recent months in which, starting as a midfielder, he has been able to express himself at a high level as a scorer, finisher, winger, full-back and even defender," Juventus said in a statement.
"A powerful tool that can be used on both the right and left flanks, available to Coach Spalletti to attack any opponent. A young man who has won the hearts of the fans and is now reaping the rewards of his daily work in training.
"Congratulations, Wes, from the entire Juventus family!"
Issues in the past
By signing a new deal, McKennie has solidified his future after an extended stretch of uncertainty. The uncertainty dates back to his brief loan at Leeds United in 2023. Upon returning to Turin, McKennie infamously found his locker and parking spot gone.
Those rumors heated up this season, even as McKennie has taken his game to new heights. As McKennie's performances improved, so, too, did outside interest, as clubs reportedly circled to sign the midfielder on a free transfer.
Various reports say that McKennie will now be among the highest earners at the club, as Juve have rewarded him for solidifying his place as one of the team's top-performing players.
What comes next?
Following this weekend's 3-3 draw with Roma, Juventus sit sixth in Serie A. They'll be back in action on Saturday as they host 19th-place Pisa.
