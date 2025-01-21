SOCCER CL D7 CLUB BRUGGE VS JUVENTUSAFP
Jacob Schneider

USMNT's Tim Weah and Juventus lack attacking edge, draw Club Brugge in goalless Champions League match

Club Bruges vs JuventusClub BrugesJuventusChampions LeagueUSAT. WeahW. McKennieT. Motta

The Bianconeri were held goalless by the Belgian side on Matchday six of the competition in a 0-0 draw

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tim Weah started for Juventus
  • Weston McKennie used off the bench
  • Two teams register combined one shot on target
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱