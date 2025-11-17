USMNT RondoGOAL
USMNT Rondo: Is Gio Reyna back? Does Joe Scally fit Mauricio Pochettino's defense? And what to expect against Uruguay?

GOAL’s writers break down a solid USMNT showing as Mauricio Pochettino looks to build momentum ahead of the World Cup.

There you have it: a win. The USMNT are not, once again, at full strength. They're missing a few faces, falling short of a few pieces. This is probably half, generously, of what a starting XI might look like in seven months. But the results are good. They beat a pretty good Paraguay side, 2-1, at home. Winning is nice. It fuels momentum. It gives Mauricio Pochettino reasons to praise rather than a need to rant. 

Gio Reyna was the headline, of course, handed a surprise start, and got himself on the scoresheet. This wasn't him at his best, but he did show that there's still a player there. Leading striker Folarin Balogun grabbed another goal - and he looks in good form for his country. There were mistakes here and there, but this was otherwise an agreeable Saturday night.]

So, what do we make of all of this? Are there sweeping conclusions to be drawn about Reyna? Is Joe Scally now the center back of the future? And who might have played their way out of the squad next summer? GOAL's writers get far too reactionary in the latest edition of... the rondo

    How significant was Gio Reyna's performance?

    Tom Hindle: Immensely. It has long been said in this space that Reyna is the U.S.'s most talented player whose last name is not "Pulisic." He has struggled immensely for three clubs over the past few years now, and needed a forum to show that he can still contribute. He wasn't exactly spellbinding against Paraguay, but there were glimpses of what he can be. If Reyna's fit, he should start at the World Cup. But that is a pretty significant "if".

    Ryan Tolmich: Very. It showed that, even when he isn’t at his best, he can make a difference. Does that translate to a starting gig? Unlikely given the other options. Does that give him a really strong case to make a 26-man roster? You bet, even if that means coming off the bench as an emergency option. There’s a caveat, of course, with his fitness but, as long as that goes in the right direction, Reyna has his chance.

    If Reyna were to make it to the World Cup, who would he replace?

    TH: Well, if we run off the assumption that Alejandro Zendejas isn't sniffing it, then it's one of Brenden Aaronson or Diego Luna. Pochettino seems to like Luna a lot, so it'll probably mean Aaronson gets left at home - unless he shows something special for Leeds over the next few months. 

    RT: In terms of attacking midfielders, Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman, and Weston McKennie are locked in. Then there’s that second group of Reyna, Brenden Aaronson, Diego Luna, and Alejandro Zendejas. Only so many of those players can be on a World Cup roster, which means it’ll come down to form and fit when Pochettino ultimately has to balance it out.

    Joe Scally made his long-awaited return, what did you make of him as a third CB?

    TH: Uhhhh sure? Scally isn't a starting-level center back in this side, but he's highly rated in Germany, and really should be a part of the U.S. setup. Sometimes you need a guy who can offer cover, and Scally can play in multiple positions. Whether that makes him a starter is up for debate, but there's a strong case to be made that he should be in the squad next summer.

    RT: Seems feasible! At the very least, Scally is a good utility guy, which is always welcome in a World Cup squad. He can either start in three positions or be your defensive stopper off the bench in place of the more attack-minded wingbacks. He needs another good performance or two, but, again, there’s a walkable path there.

    Based on current form, what are your expectations for the USMNT at the World Cup?

    TH: Please do not be deceived by wins against Australia and Paraguay. Round of 16 exit, as per usual. Sure, you can make the argument about "kind draws" and say the U.S. could imitate a, say, Morocco in Qatar 2022, but the dirty little secret is that Morocco side was really very good. Keep expectations level, and anything else feels like a bonus.

    RT: It hasn’t changed much, largely because we still haven’t seen this team in the way it will likely be assembled. Maybe the floor is a bit higher than it was a few months ago, but we still don’t really know this team’s ceiling. As always with a World Cup, though, get out of a group and see what happens.

    Which player fluffed his lines on Saturday?

    TH: No one really had a stinker, did they? This was a good performance against an OK team that the U.S. should beat at home. You'll take it, especially without a few of the bigger names. You'd probably like to see a bit more from Aaronson, though, who finds himself on the bubble when this was a good opportunity for him to contribute a little more.

    RT: Everyone should be relatively happy. Brenden Aaronson could have used a goal or assist, but he was still fine. The defense will be frustrated with the goal given up, but were very good otherwise. Ricardo Pepi missed a golden chance, but he’ll bury that when fit. In general, it was a good day. Uruguay will be tougher.

    What's your prediction for the Uruguay game?

    TH: It depends on how strong Marcelo Bielsa goes with his team. Uruguay have a few absences of their own - Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez are both out. But a number of big names were rested against Mexico Saturday night. If the main men are out there, 2-0 Uruguay. If not, 1-1. 

    RT: This will be a much tougher game than the last one, and it’s also likely one that will see the USMNT rotate a bit. Mexico were able to get a draw, though, so we’ll use that as a benchmark: 1-1.