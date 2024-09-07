USMNT player ratings vs Canada: Jesse Marsch gets last laugh as U.S. disasterclass highlights need for Mauricio Pochettino

A new coach is coming for the USMNT, and they'll need him quickly if Saturday's friendly against Canada was any indication

KANSAS CITY -- The United States men’s national team will be seeking answers and clarity, particularly regarding their still-unfilled head coach position, following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Canada in an international friendly on Saturday. It's a match the team, and its fans, will want to quickly forget and move on from.

The U.S. men's national team is expected to announce a coach soon, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly set to come on. It's a good thing for the USMNT, too, because it will mean the world can forget about an absolutely dreadful performance by the Americans.

The one-goal defeat is flattering and Canada made a statement in this result. This was dominant from Jesse Marsch's Canada, who didn't let up from start to finish.

It was a game of giveaways and individual mistakes for the USMNT, who totally wilted under Canada's continual press. Johnny Cardoso's mistake led to a Jacob Shaffelburg goal 17 minutes in. Similar with Tim Ream, whose giveaway moments into the second half allowed Jonathan David to make it 2-0. There were moments in between, too. This could have gotten out of hand.

"We learned in Copa that mentality is the number one thing. I mean, you can control that," U.S. defender Chris Richards said to MAX in a broadcast interview. "I mean, if you're on the pitch, sometimes the ball might not go away. You never know. You can miss passes. But a non-negotiable is our mentality. I think we lacked a bit of that in the first half today."

Fortunately for the U.S., it didn't. In fact, they pulled one back. Luca de la Torre came off the bench to score a consolation, but that was all it was. Canada had the USMNT beaten. De la Torre's goal wasn't going to change that. U.S. interim head coach Mikey Varas held himself and his players accountable after the loss.

"I think we were too static," Varas said in his postgame press conference. "So, you know, the translation of the ideas weren't clear enough...You know, on the other side, the mentalities on the players, sorry, they know it. They know you know, we speak the truth to each other. I love those guys, but they know that mentality of fight and to run. It's a sacrifice."

He added, "At the end of the day, it's a combination between, yeah, me and then, I mean, all of us together."

The U.S. will now go back to the drawing board. Canada, meanwhile, will celebrate, Marsch maybe most of all. The American-born head coach got one over on his home country but, more importantly, he proved just how much of a difference he's making for this Canada team.

Maybe the USMNT will get their own difference-making coach in soon. Saturday showed that they need Pochettino as soon as possible. Until then the team will look to get back on track when they head to Cincinnati to host New Zealand.

"I don't think we were outplayed today. I think maybe we were out-battled in some aspects," Richards said. "So I think that's something that I think we have to look at and do better. We know that every game is a chance to get better."

