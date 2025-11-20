USMNT overtake Mexico in FIFA rankings as Spain hold top spot following November international window

For Pochettino, the November window capped a strong semester marked by a five-match unbeaten run, including four wins and just one draw. Mexico, meanwhile, endured the opposite trajectory. Javier Aguirre’s side ended a turbulent stretch with six straight matches without a victory - their last win came in the Gold Cup final against the United States - and the decline cost them the regional lead. The USMNT will finish 2025 as Concacaf’s highest-ranked team.