GOAL caught up with the American defender to discuss a summer full of change and what comes next

This summer was a turning point in U.S. international Mark McKenzie's career. There is so much changing for the 25-year-old right now, for club, for country and in life.

On the club side, McKenzie recently made his debut for Toulouse, having made the big move to Ligue 1 this summer. The centerback accomplished all he could with Genk in Belgium and, heading into the summer, he knew it was time for a step up. After a busy transfer window, that came this month, and just days later, he found himself starting in Ligue 1 - a 1-1 draw against Nice. It was a big step and a quick one.

Internationally, though, the U.S. men's national team defender is also reckoning with a bittersweet summer. He was called into the Copa America for one of the biggest moments of his career, but could only watch on as the USMNT crashed out. After not playing at the tournament this summer, McKenzie is one player that can benefit from a fresh start and a clean slate, and, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly incoming as manager, that's starting now.

With less than two years remaining until the World Cup, McKenzie's vision board is put together. He wants to be there when the USMNT is one of the hosts of the world's biggest sporting event and he wants to make his mark, too. How does he get there? Well, that's what this summer was about: taking that first step towards proving himself and kicking down that door.

For this week's Wednesday Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in the American soccer scene, GOAL caught up with McKenzie to talk about his big transfer, his new life off the field and his USMNT hopes...

NOTE: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and brevity purposes.