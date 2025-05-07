This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Inter Miami CF v New York Red BullsGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

'He’s annoyed with how things are going' - Former USMNT striker Herculez Gomez believes Lionel Messi is getting frustrated with his teammates despite Inter Miami victory

Major League SoccerInter Miami CFL. Messi

The former USMNT forward highlighted the Argentine's demanding standards and the growing pressure on the star-studded team to deliver results

  • Gomez points to Messi's frustration when teammates don’t meet his levels
  • Notes contrast between typically composed demeanor and recent reactions
  • Inter Miami faces Minnesota United next in MLS
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now
Article continues below

Next Match