‘Show that I am the No. 1’ - Urgency in USMNT goalkeeping race, as Matt Turner, Matt Freese, Chris Brady must capitalize on Gold Cup to establish clear starter ahead of 2026 World Cup

There are multiple contenders in camp and multiple left out of it, but each will feel that they can be a part of next summer's squad

Plenty of spots are up for grabs ahead of next year’s World Cup, but the goalkeeper position is the one spot that remains in focus. For years, it's been a traditional strength of American soccer, and while there are some talented players in the pool right now, there are still questions over who will be the No. 1 next summer. For years, there has been a clear hierarchy, and while there is a favorite to start, Matt Turner, several players will feel that they have a chance to make their cases before the World Cup kicks off.

“I think now is the moment to, I think, to show - because it’s a fight between them - to show ‘That I am the No. 1,” U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino said on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. “The two friendly games are good because I think we have the opportunity to see different opportunities and different keepers. But I think I am not worried about that because, like you say, we have quality, and also in behind we have another keeper that can perform.”

So, with one more friendly against Switzerland upcoming before the USMNT kicks off the Gold Cup, who are the goalkeepers in the mix and, realistically, where do they stand one year out from the World Cup? GOAL looks at the state of the goalkeeper race and its contenders...