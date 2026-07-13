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USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner set to remain with New England Revolution after MLS side comes to terms with Lyon for loan extension
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What happened
The Revs announced on Monday that the club had come to terms on an extension with Lyon that will keep Turner on loan through Dec. 31. The deal also includes an option to extend the loan for a further year and, if that option is taken, the Revs would also have the option to purchase Turner outright.
As a result of the deal, the 32-year-old goalkeeper stays with the Revs on a TAM-level deal to remain the team's starting goalkeeper.
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'Gold standard for MLS goalkeepers'
“We are thrilled to reach an agreement with Lyon that will allow us to keep Matt Turner in New England Revolution colors for years to come,” said Revs General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Chris Tierney. “Matt’s performances on the pitch here in MLS or on the world stage with the U.S. Men’s National Team speak for themselves.
"We firmly believe that Matt will continue to be the gold standard for MLS goalkeepers as he builds on his already impressive legacy with the Revolution.”
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Turner's career so far
After originally breaking through with the Revs, Turner made the big move to Europe in 2022, originally joining Arsenal ahead of that winter's World Cup. After a year and seven appearances with the Gunners, the goalkeeper then moved to Nottingham Forest, where he played 20 times before a one-year loan spell with Crystal Palace. He then signed with Lyon in June 2025 and was then loaned to the Revs two months later, reclaiming his starting spot with 10 appearances down the stretch and 14 to start this MLS season.
Internationally, Turner has 55 caps with the USMNT and started the team's 3-2 loss to Turkey in the World Cup group stage this summer.
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What comes next?
The Revs, who rose to fourth place before the league's World Cup break, will return to MLS play on July 22 against Toronto FC.
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