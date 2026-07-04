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Folarin Balogun, USMNTGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

'We have to show the correct way' - Folarin Balogun opens up on 'unjust' red card and decision to shake referee's hand

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The striker will miss the upcoming clash with Belgium, but that doesn't mean he will let his emotions get in the way of what his team is building

SEATTLE -- Despite the frustration and the emotion, Folarin Balogun felt there was one last thing he had to do.

Moments after the final whistle, still wearing his U.S. Men's National Team training top, he walked over to referee Raphael Claus, looked him in the eye and shook his hand. There was no arguing, no bad blood, no big scene, despite Claus' controversial decision to send Balogun off in the second half. Just one man shaking another man's hand after a soccer game.

Less than an hour earlier, though, one of those men had dramatically altered the other's World Cup. The moment Claus pulled out his red card and showed it to Balogun, the striker's story changed. Up to that point, he had been the USMNT's best player this summer, having already added another goal on the day. Now, because of that red card, the USMNT will head into the biggest game in American soccer history without Balogun to lead the line.

That fact, of course, hurts. Two days after, the emotions are still there for Balogun, in particular. Still, pain isn't an excuse to change who he is, he says. Nor is it a reason for him not to be what he wants to represent.

"You can feel like something unjust has happened to you, but it's not an excuse to be disrespectful or not do the right thing," he said of the handshake. "After every game, I try to shake everyone's hands. This game was no different. The most important thing for me is also to give the correct example to people watching.

"This is something I'm aware of: that the World Cup might be the first time a lot of American viewers are tuning in. It's important just to show people that whatever things happen to you, good or bad, just to continue to be yourself."

Now, though, the page officially turns to Belgium. It controversially turns without Balogun. FIFA confirmed on Friday that Balogun will indeed serve a one-game suspension as a result of his sending off after reviewing the event for further punishment. That was always the likely scenario, particularly given the controversy surrounding the dismissal, which remains a talking point because of the nature of the decision.

  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The play itself

    After the 2-0 win, many USMNT players made their opinions known. They felt it was unjust. The fact that it couldn't be overturned was 'bogus,' Christian Pulisic said. Tyler Adams put it simply: "Typical FIFA."

    Balogun, meanwhile, was more measured when asked to break down the play that led to his dismissal. On that play, his boot landed on top of Tarik Muharemovic's ankle, causing that ankle to turn. In real time, it looked like nothing. In slow motion, it looked painful. The moment Claus reviewed it, particularly in slow motion, it became clear what was coming: red card.

    "For me, it's important to be fair, even when I'm giving my opinion of things," Balogun said. "If you played the game, you would understand that there are scenarios that you simply can't avoid, and it has to be taken into context when it's being reviewed. I felt it wasn't on this occasion, and I think, as you all saw, there's nowhere else to put your leg. It's gonna be unavoidable.

    "I've seen many different opinions and takes, but for me personally, I think a yellow card would have been fair, but it's something that's happened, so we have to move forward, and I have to accept it."

    Balogun was quick to accept it. So, too, were the rest of the USMNT. They fought through the second half down a man, found a second goal, and won. Now, they'll have to plan without him, which won't be easy given the level he's been playing at.

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    A 'rollercoaster' summer

    Long before the red card, Balogun was already the story. He'd seen one goal ruled offside before scoring one that couldn't be waved off, giving the USMNT a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal of the summer, and fourth major contribution after setting up the own goal against Australia.

    His celebration set off social media. Balogun ran towards the center of the field and did LeBron James' famous 'Silencer' celebration, prompting a tweet from the legendary basketball player himself. At that moment, Balogun was the talk of not just sports, but America itself.

    It stayed that way in the second half for all the wrong reasons. Suddenly, America was debating why the country's newfound hero was sent off. Known only to soccer fans just a few weeks ago, Balogun suddenly became the talking point of Wednesday.

    "It's been a rollercoaster," he said. "There's been lots of different emotions. I've been upset, and I've been happy. It's been surreal, to be honest, but for me, I think it was just important to stay calm. I never want to react out of anger and out of emotion."

    Still, there will be an emotional aspect to Balogun's absence in the upcoming game against Belgium. In the days leading up, though, he feels he still has a part to play.

  • USA Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Staying helpful

    Who takes Balogun’s place remains to be seen.

    That discussion began the moment the final whistle blew Wednesday. Players were asked about it postgame, and the message was simple: this is a team of 26, not one, and one of the 25 players not named Balogun would be ready to step up.

    By Friday, that message had not changed.

    "You have to be ready for the opportunity to step up," Adams said. "When you miss a player like Balo, obviously things change a little bit, but we've been flexible. Guys have shown that they're ready to play. If it's [Ricardo] Pepi, if it's Haji [Wright], if we go a different direction, who knows? I'm not the coach, but yeah, it should be an exciting opportunity for everybody to step up."

    Both Balogun and Adams spoke to the media ahead of training on Friday. The striker was looking forward to getting back onto the field. It would help him clear his head, he says.

    "I feel calm right now," he said. "I feel okay to practice, and being on the practice fields just helps me to take my mind off things, so yeah, for me, you know, it's another day."

    Training also allows him the opportunity to help where he can. He may not be playing on Monday, but there are things he can do to help those who are.

    "Whatever he needs," he said when asked how he'd prep his potential replacement. "I'm not the sort of person who's going to bombard you. No, I'm quite a reserved person in general, but whatever he needs, not just him, but anyone in the team that needs any advice or anything.

    "Any way I can help, I'm more than happy to do that. I've always said the team, the team comes first, whether I'm out there or not."

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    A chance for others to inspire

    Balogun will find his new place this week and, when game time comes, he'll be eager to watch. He won't play, but he remains a major part of this. He is a big reason the USMNT has made it this far, and as Tim Ream said postgame, it is now on everyone else to step up for the suspended striker.

    "Just support the boys, support the team," Balogun said. "I love seeing how engaged the country is in our journey and what we're doing, so I think my role is just to continue to support everybody."

    Balogun's hope is that the support works, that this isn't Balogun's last game of this summer. The hope is that this team's journey doesn't end without its star striker, but rather that the team overcomes that absence to build something even stronger.

    That's the example Balogun wants to set, at least. In hard moments, players and teams can keep their heads and do the right thing. Monday, without Balogun himself, is another chance for the USMNT to do just that.

    "There's still lots of people we're inspiring: little kids, boys and girls who are watching," Balogun said. "We have to show them the correct way to handle things, even when you think it's unjust."

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