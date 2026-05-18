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USMNT center back Chris Richards helped off the pitch after full time with suspected ankle injury
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A nasty collision
Richards went down in stoppage time after a collision with Thiago, Brentford's imposing center forward. The Brazilian's weight shifted onto Richards' ankle, and the American required treatment after the incident. He was able to continue but needed further assessment after full time and struggled to walk off the pitch by himself.
Glasner optimistic about injury
His manager, though, was not overtly concerned, although he did admit that Richards may need a few days off:
"He twisted his ankle. I think Thiago landed on his ankle, and then it twisted. It's quite swollen, so we have to assess it further, but hopefully he can return in midweek," Glasner said after the match.
Richards crucial to Palace's success
The American has proved himself vital for Glasner during the manager's stint at the club. Richards has become a crucial part of Palace's back-three system and has made 49 appearances this season. He came off the bench Sunday after playing all 90 minutes against Manchester City on May 13.
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Plenty of time to recover for the USMNT
Richards should be well-rested by the time the U.S. start their World Cup preparations in full. The USMNT report to camp at the end of May and have two warmup games before opening the tournament against Paraguay on June 12.