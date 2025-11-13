‘Confidence is changing my game’ - USMNT's Brenden Aaronson is quieting critics and could play a bigger role for Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT

PHILADELPHIA - Recent Brenden Aaronson stats circulating on social media confirm what has been easy to overlook: despite steady criticism, the Leeds United midfielder is thriving this season.
The truth is this: Aaronson has been one of the Premier League’s most effective attacking players so far. Not always pretty, not necessarily prolific, but undeniably impactful. He’s a major reason Leeds sit just outside the relegation zone roughly one-third of the way into his second Premier League go-around. His performances have also put him firmly back in the U.S. men’s national team picture. For a while now, Aaronson has had a point to prove. This season, he is proving it.
“I think that the confidence that I have now and the sustainability of it is at a really good level,” Aaronson said to reporters on Wednesday's USMNT media call. “I’m happy with my mental space, and I think that’s the biggest thing in football. When you’re playing at your best level, you have the confidence, and that’s what I feel like is changing my game.”
So now, as he returns to Philadelphia - the place where he started his soccer career - for the final USMNT camp of 2025, Aaronson is in a unique spot. He's in form and thriving. He's also fighting for a spot. After being benched for much of the Gold Cup, a tournament that lacked some of the USMNT's heavy hitters, Aaronson's spot is still anything but certain. This camp, then, is another chance to go out and earn it and show why his effectiveness for Leeds could translate to whatever plans Mauricio Pochettino has for him.