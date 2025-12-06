'I'm always thinking about returning' - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino admits desire to make Premier League comeback after coming 'so close' to winning title at Tottenham

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Pochettino - who also managed Chelsea - admitted that he still watches the Premier League religiously. When asked whether he misses it, the 52-year-old said: "Yeah, I watch a lot. The Premier League is the best in the world. Of course, I miss it. I am so happy in the USA, but I am always thinking about returning one day. It is the most competitive league, and of course, I would love to come back again."

Pressed on what remains at the top of his personal wish list as a coach, Pochettino’s answer revealed a hint of longing. He said: "Talking about the Premier League, and we are in London... to win the Premier League and the Champions League. We were so close in Tottenham. I want to achieve this. I am still young, I have the energy, experience and motivation to try in the future. Outside, to make my family feel proud - my sons, my wife, my dog, my horses, my mum and dad, my granddaughter..."

The manager revealed that he is still in touch with Daniel Levy, the former Tottenham chairman, who vacated his post earlier this year. "I was very surprised (by Levy's exit). We still keep in touch," he said. "Our relationship was always good. His legacy is there. It's amazing what he did for the club. We're in contact and one day I'd like to share a coffee with him. He made it a possibility for me to manage a club like Tottenham - one of the best clubs in the world with an amazing fanbase. I'm very grateful to him and proud to be part of the family of Tottenham."