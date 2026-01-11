Getty
‘Until he retires’ - Why Lionel Messi will remain ‘best in the world’ as ex-Barcelona team-mate David Villa delivers GOAT billing
Ninth Ballon d'Or: Messi still going strong
Messi enjoyed a productive 2025 with the Herons, helping them to a historic MLS Cup triumph. While savouring collective glory, the South American superstar landed Golden Boot and MVP honours - becoming the first player to secure the latter of those two prizes in back-to-back campaigns.
The expectation is, having inspired his country to a global crown at Qatar 2022, Messi will form part of a World Cup title defence this summer - with FIFA’s flagship event heading to America, Canada and Mexico.
If he were to star for the Albiceleste again in another successful quest for international honours, then a ninth Golden Ball could be on the cards. Anything is considered to be possible where Messi is concerned.
Why Messi is still the GOAT for former Barcelona team-mate
He has spent more than 20 years illuminating the very highest level of the game. Many consider themselves fortunate to have spent time in Messi’s company, playing against and alongside the Argentine GOAT.
Villa enjoyed that standing at Barcelona, with the 2010 World Cup winner spending three seasons at Camp Nou that delivered two La Liga titles and a Champions League triumph. Messi was at the peak of his powers around that time.
With that in mind, Villa has told El Chiringuito when asked if Messi should be considered the greatest player to ever pull on a pair of boots: “Without a doubt. By far. I still say that until he retires, Messi will continue to be the best player in the world.” Villa also namechecked Messi as the best player that he has played with and against.
Villa picks out idol and his favourite goals
Villa has echoed the sentiments of fellow former Spain international Raul when it comes to giving Messi the biggest of billings. The Real Madrid legend recently said when surprisingly overlooking some fellow icons at Santiago Bernabeu: “I've been fortunate to play with players like [Zinedine] Zidane, Cristiano, Ronaldo, [Luis] Figo... but I think Messi is the best, he's very different. He makes everything look easy, things you see as impossible, he makes them look easy, as if he were playing with his friends in the street.”
Villa worked with several other modern day greats at Barcelona. He considers former Blaugrana captain Carles Puyol to be “the most difficult defender to dribble past”. The ex-frontman admitted that Luis Enrique is his “idol” - with the current Paris Saint-Germain boss also starting out at Sporting Gijon before passing through Catalunya.
Villa picked out his goal in the 2011 Champions League final, as Messi and Barcelona swept to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, as his favourite. When it comes to effort registered by team-mates, Villa plumped for Andres Iniesta’s dramatic winner for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final as the pick of the bunch.
2026 World Cup: Yamal vs Messi for global crown
Villa is still keeping a close eye on how Messi, Barcelona and Spain fare. He has seen Lamine Yamal step out of the fabled La Masia academy system to become another global superstar at Barca - with the 18-year-old rewriting the history books.
Messi has committed to a new contract with Inter Miami that will keep him in MLS through the 2028 campaign, with the intention being to land more major honours before the day comes to hang up his boots for the final time.
He will be in the hunt for another World Cup crown this summer, but Yamal and Spain intend to block his path. They are reigning European champions and are fancied by many to land a first global title since the likes of Villa and Co prevailed on South African soil.
