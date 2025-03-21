With two goals from Raúl Jiménez, Mexico defeated Canada 2-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mexico will face Panama on Sunday in finale

Raúl Jiménez reached 37 goals with El Tri

He's one goal from surpassing Cuauhtémoc Blanco Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱