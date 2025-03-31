Undisputed star Jonathan David, recovering Alphonso Davies look to help Jesse Marsch make history: Way-too-early Canada roster for the 2026 World Cup

With the World Cup just more than 400 days away, GOAL looks at how the Canada squad might look next summer

Canada endured something of a mixed Nations League finals window. They were slow out of the gate against Mexico, conceded early, and never quite worked their way into the game. Manager Jesse Marsch had his gripes about some refereeing decisions, but his side, in truth, were outplayed by El Tri.

They redeemed themselves in style against the USMNT, though, and delivered a controlled win over one of their World Cup co-hosts. That match also brought short-term bad news - Alphonso Davies sustained an ACL tear against the United States, which will set him back the rest of this year. But he should be fit and firing by 2026.

So where does that leave Canada? They will certainly fancy their chances at this summer's Gold Cup, especially with the USMNT set to lose a few star players to the Club World Cup. After that, Marsch just has a few friendlies in which to nail down his best team for 2026.

But if the tournament started today, who would make the cut for the 23-man roster? Could this solid team remain steady, or is there room for improvisation? GOAL takes a way-too-early look.