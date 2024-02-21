'Understand the facts not the hype' - Mason Greenwood's Man Utd career could be resurrected as Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms club will make fresh decision on disgraced forward's future
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has opened the door to the possibility of Mason Greenwood returning to Manchester United after completing his minority takeover.
- Greenwood return possible
- Striker last played for Man Utd in January 2022
- 'Understand the facts, not the hype'