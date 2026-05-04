Unai Emery emerges as contender for Real Madrid job as Aston Villa frustration comes to light

Reacting to the news on talkSPORT Breakfast, former Rangers boss Ally McCoist admitted he would be gutted to see Emery leave England. "I'll be honest with you, I don't want him to go," McCoist said. "Love him, like everything about him... I think it'd be bordering on devastation at Villa Park if they lost him. But, do you know something? The naughty part of me would love to see him handle Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, and those boys."

The pundit believes Emery's track record makes him a natural fit for the biggest jobs in world football, as he added: "I think that would be really, really interesting. It's no surprise (to see Emery linked with Madrid), he is top class. Listen, he was disappointed with the level of performance his team put in yesterday (2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur). But, why would he not come into the thinking of being their next manager? He's proved it at every level, Arsenal aside. He has been absolutely fantastic, but I want him to stay."