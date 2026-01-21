USMNT January transfer grades so far: Griffin Yow returns to MLS with the New England Revolution, Damion Downs looks to rebound with Hamburg

The January transfer window is usually the most chaotic period in soccer. This year, it hasn't been that, particularly for members of the U.S. Men's National Team. The World Cup is on the horizon, and there appears to be some hesitancy around it. No one wants to ruin their World Cup dream with a bad transfer decision.
As a result, many of the team's biggest names are expected to stay where they are. There are rumors, naturally, as there always are at this time of year, but they're few and far between when compared to previous years. However, we have already seen some moves, though, ranging from World Cup veterans pushing for their spot to young guns looking to make a late push with a well-timed loan.
As the transfer window rolls on, GOAL grades every major completed deal involving USMNT players.