The '17-3' capsule features a retro-style Ireland shirt, a track jacket and striking green Speciali trainers to complete the perfect St. Paddy's Day fit, honouring the nation's patron saint and playing into the worldwide festivities to mark the day on March 17.

It forms part of the 'Thread that Binds' campaign, celebrating Irish heritage and "the ways in which Irish culture shifts, migrates, and embraces change", with LA-based dancer Morgan Bullock, rapper and songwriter Rejjie Snow, and his fellow Dubliner, multidisciplinary artist Sean Atmos, modelling the collection.