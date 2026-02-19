The UK government has officially moved to "show red tape the red card" by allowing pubs to remain open later during the 2026 World Cup. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed that licensing restrictions will be eased for every knockout tie featuring a home nation. This decision marks a departure from previous, more restrictive proposals that would have only triggered such extensions if a team reached the quarter-finals.

Under the new guidelines, venues will be permitted to stay open until 1am for most knockout fixtures. However, recognising the challenges posed by time zones across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, this will be pushed back to 2am for matches with a 10pm UK kick-off. The blanket lifting of these curbs removes the administrative burden on landlords, who previously had to navigate complex paperwork to secure late-night trading.

"With later kick-offs at this year’s World Cup, we don’t want pubs to blow the final whistle before the winning goal," Mahmood stated. "So we’re showing red tape the red card and taking pub hours to extra-time so fans can get another round in without missing a single kick. We’re toasting our boys at the World Cup and our locals this summer. Fans won’t need to go home before football’s come home."