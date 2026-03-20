AFP
UEFA & Liverpool launch investigation into Noa Lang injury after Galatasaray star collided with advertising board
Lang faces surgery for thumb injury
The 26-year-old suffered a partial severance of his thumb and was in significant pain as medical staff treated him on the pitch. Liverpool's own medical team were among those who attended to the winger before he was carried from the field. Galatasaray confirmed in a statement released in the early hours of Thursday morning that Lang had sustained a "serious cut" to his right thumb and would undergo an operation in Liverpool. He was expected to leave the city shortly after surgery, before beginning a rehabilitation programme. Lang has been one of Galatasaray's most important players since joining on loan from Napoli in January, becoming a regular starter for the Super Lig leaders.
- AFP
UEFA investigation underway
UEFA confirmed it is examining the incident alongside the Premier League side, with the focus on the advertising hoarding itself and whether it met the regulations governing pitchside installations at Champions League fixtures. The outcome of the investigation could have wider implications for ground regulations across the competition, particularly regarding the placement and construction of boards in areas where players regularly chase the ball beyond the byline.
Osimhen adds to injury woesLang's injury was not the only major concern for Galatasaray at Anfield. Victor Osimhen was withdrawn at half-time after suffering a right arm fracture following a collision with Ibrahima Konate. The Nigeria forward, who has scored 19 goals in 29 appearances this season following his permanent move from Napoli last summer, was replaced by Leroy Sane at the break as the club confirmed they were removing him "due to the risk of breaking his arm."
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Van Dijk discusses Dutch team-mate's injury
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who is also a Netherlands international and a close colleague of Lang, spoke about the winger after the final whistle, but played down any suggestion of blame directed at the stadium infrastructure. "It's a very big accident but it's nothing to do with the stadium, it's just an accident," Van Dijk said. "I spoke to him, hopefully he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible because we need him if he's coming to the national team next week."
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