UEFA responds to Barcelona's VAR complaint after handball incident in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

European football’s governing body has wasted little time in delivering its verdict on the grievances aired by the Blaugrana. UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) reviewed the arguments presented by the club but concluded that there was no basis for a formal case to proceed.

In a concise statement released on Tuesday, the governing body confirmed the outcome: "Following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Barcelona and Atlético, Barcelona filed a protest relating to a referee decision. The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body has declared the protest to be inadmissible."