'We know we were right' - Man City's Champions League ban should not have been overturned, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says

'We know we were right' - Man City's Champions League ban should not have been overturned, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin saysHarry SherlockGetty ImagesManchester CityChampions LeaguePremier LeagueUEFA president Aleksander Ceferin insists they were "right" to charge Manchester City over Financial Fair Play breaches. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUEFA charged City and banned them from Champions LeagueAlso fined club £25m ($32m)City appealed decision and saw it overturned