Tyson Fury x Zlatan Ibrahimovic! Boxing world champion & AC Milan legend draw up plans to become the next Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac with ambitious non-league takeover project

The pair, who became close during Ibrahimovic’s time at Manchester United, were recently together in Warsaw while filming a World Cup commercial linked to Fury’s Furocity brand. According to The Sun, discussions quickly shifted towards the future of Morecambe, with the duo exploring the possibility of taking control of the recently-relegated National League club.

A proposed Netflix documentary, titled Rise of Morecambe, is also said to be part of the project. The idea appears heavily influenced by the success enjoyed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac at Wrexham. Fury and Ibrahimovic reportedly believe their global profile could help generate similar attention around the Lancashire club.