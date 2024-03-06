Boost for Tyler Adams! USMNT captain takes major step forward as he closes in on return from injury nightmare

Getty ImagesRichard MillsBoost for Tyler Adams! USMNT captain takes major step forward as he closes in on return from injury nightmareTyler AdamsUSAAFC BournemouthLeeds UnitedPremier LeagueUSMNT captain Tyler Adams is edging closer to a first-team comeback after an injury-ravaged year for the Bournemouth summer signing.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAdams been out with hamstring injuryUSMNT star played 20 minutes in a yearStarts for Bournemouth's development side