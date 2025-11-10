'We're two points behind!' - Robert Lewandowski not losing sight of Real Madrid as Barcelona capitalise on slip up from La Liga leaders

Courtesy of the win, and Madrid's 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu, Barca are now just three points behind their Clasico rivals. Winner of the matchball in the Celta game, Lewandowski cited the same to the media. He said: "Yes, we're very happy to win a game here 2-4. It's always difficult for us to play in Vigo, but the most important thing is that we won and we're now two points [sic] behind Real Madrid. In the second half we had the game more under control. In the first half I think Celta scored some very easy goals. At half-time, we talked about what we can improve, how we could play better. The fourth goal was very important in allowing us to play with more patience and composure.

Barca will now have 12 days to prepare for their next game, as the international break brings a cooling period for Flick's squad. The Polish lynchpin believes this break will allow the team to resume action with renewed energy. He claimed: "After this game we can analyse what we can improve, both defensively and offensively. Now we have two weeks to disconnect from the team, but I hope that when we return we can play much better."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!