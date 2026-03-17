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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Tuttosport - Juventus-Spalletti: a short-term contract to win straight away, the manager’s demands

White smoke is expected regarding Spalletti’s contract renewal with Juventus: the duration and terms

Juventus and Luciano Spalletti are edging ever closer to continuing their partnership. According to reports in Tuttosport, the Tuscan manager is set to sign a new contract running until 2027, with an option for a further season. It is a carefully considered decision: no long-term commitments, but a clear desire to make an immediate impact on the Bianconeri’s project.

Spalletti, in fact, is said to have already laid down his conditions: a central role in technical decisions and a say in transfer moves. It is no coincidence that the management is preparing to step up its pursuit of free transfers to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

  • AGREEMENT REACHED

    Discussions over the past few weeks have led to a broad agreement between the parties. The deal was also reached following consultations with the dressing room: key players were involved in the assessment of the manager. Whilst not everyone was convinced by his appointment last autumn – with alternatives such as Raffaele Palladino in the running – the internal view has now changed radically.

    Spalletti has won them over with his tactical ideas and team management, restoring unity and calm to a squad that had shown clear cracks in the recent past.

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  • CLIMATE AND AMBITIONS

    There is a different atmosphere at Continassa now: the squad is united, working with enthusiasm and has regained its balance. Even the manager feels fully committed to the project and is not looking at other opportunities, nor is he making his future contingent on the team’s final league position.

    His vision is clear: a short but ambitious cycle, with the aim of winning straight away. Spalletti is convinced that Juventus already has a solid foundation and that, with 5–6 targeted signings, it can immediately become a contender for domestic trophies.

    Now only the final step remains: the signing. Then the new chapter for the Bianconeri can officially begin.

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